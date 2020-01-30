The following is a statement
from Illinois Farm
Bureau President Richard
Guebert, Jr., regarding
President Trump’s
signing of the United
States-Canada-Mexico
Agreement (USMCA).
“Today’s ceremonial
signing of the USMCA
continues the momentum
farmers have been
looking for since late 2018.
We appreciate President
Trump and his administration
for their leadership
on this bipartisan-backed
trade deal.
“This agreement is a
great and vital victory
that will set the stage for
increased agricultural
opportunity in 2020 and
the years to come.
“One in every five
acres in Illinois is planted
to feed Mexican and
Canadian consumers. As
farmers prepare for the
2020 planting season,
hope is on the horizon for
our Illinois farmers to sell
what they grow.”
The Illinois Farm
Bureau is a member of the
American Farm Bureau
Federation, a national
organization of farmers
and ranchers.
Founded in 1916, IFB is
a non-profit, membership
organization directed
by farmers who join
through their county Farm
Bureau.
IFB has a total membership
of more than 386,291
and a voting membership
of 79,159.
IFB represents three out
of four Illinois farmers.