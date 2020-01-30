The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association announces that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2020-2021 academic year.

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association announces that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2020-2021 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the State of Illinois.

Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard will be awarding one scholarship in the amount of $500.

There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin.

The only limitations are as follows:

•Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents

•Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within the State of Illinois

•Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2020-2021 school year (excluding summer session).

Applications are now available at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office or online at www.ilsheriff.org. Students must complete the application, answer the essay question and return all documentation to the Sheriff’s office in their permanent county of residence. For Fulton County, return to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office by March 15, 2020. (MUST BE POSTMARKED BY THIS DATE)

For more information, please contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, high school advising office or college financial aid office.