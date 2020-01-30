NAMI Tri-County, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will hold an education meeting Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at Illinois Central College in Room 127 in Poplar Hall.

PEORIA-NAMI Tri-County, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will hold an education meeting Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at Illinois Central College in Room 127 in Poplar Hall.

Kay Blankenship, LCPC, CCMHC of Hult Center and Balanced LLC in Washington, will present a talk titled “Resiliency, Working for You.”

ICC is located at 5407 N. University St. in Peoria.

Two support groups will also be held on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

The group Connection Recovery Support, which is geared towards those living with mental health challenges, will meet in Poplar 127. The Family Support Group, for family members or close friends, will meet at the same time but in Poplar 132.