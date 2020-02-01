MACOMB — In a special meeting held Tuesday, the boards of the Western Illinois Regional Council and the WIRC Community Action Agency voted to appoint Suzan Nash as interim executive director for up to five months.

Nash retired four years ago as executive director and has since been assisting the planning agency on a part-time basis. Her new appointment is for a maximum of 40 hours per week at $70 per hour.

Following the meeting, CAA Board Chairman Rick Barnhill said that Nathan Cobb, appointed interim director last month, met with the board chairmen two weeks ago to express his need to focus on state and federal public transportation grants. Barnhill said Nash was then asked to consider the interim position.

The boards also voted to name a search committee to recommend a permanent executive director. A motion from CAA board member Nancy Jameson to limit committee membership to board members only was approved. It had been previously suggested that two staff members and a former WIRC staff member be included on the search committee.

WIRC board members Charles Gilbert and Kim Pierce will serve on the search committee along with CAA board members Rick Barnhill, Tammie Leigh Brown-Edwards, and Nancy Mowen. Board chairs will appoint two more members of the WIRC board and one more member of the CAA board.

Kim Pierce was elected WIRC board chairman at Tuesday's special meeting. She succeeds Chad Sperry, whose resignation was accepted with regret.

The boards also voted to approve annual cost allocations for the Western Illinois Regional Council and the WIRC Community Action Agency. The allocations reflect program costs as well as shared costs for space, telecommunications, fiscal services, and administration. Percentages of the cost allocations are included in agency grant applications.

