Carmi City Police:

On 2/2/20 Carmi City Police responded to the report of a theft of a black kettle from the front yard of an address on N. 7th Street.

Roger Raymond, 56, Poseyville, was arrested on 2/1/20 after a traffic stop in Carmi on a Posey County Warrant for Unlawful Delivery of Alcohol to a Minor. A subject under the age of 21 (Trent Rawson, Carmi) was arrested for Illegal Possession/Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor.

Steven Osbourne 50, Carmi, was arrested on 2/1/20 after a traffic stop in Carmi and charged with Driving While License Revoked, Improper Use of Evidence of Registration, and a White County Warrant for Failure to Appear on a DUI charge. In addition, Osbourne was charged for Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Driving With an Obstructed Windshield.