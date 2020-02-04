The tape, Food Pantries 2020, will air Thursday, Feb. 6 on Canton, Lewistown, and Cuba cable channel 22.

It will start at noon and will be on 24 hour repeat play.

The Salvation Army, St. Mary’s Parish and Baptist United Methodist Church Food Pantries are included in the video.

The tape explains where to go, when to go and what is available at the food pantries.

Joe Ginger’s Video Service produced the tape.