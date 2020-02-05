BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

CARMI — The Edwards County Lions gave it their best shot, but the CWC Bulldogs found a way to win in a 46-38 BDC battle on Tuesday.

Edwards County controlled the pace for the first half, using long, deliberate possessions on offense and disrupting the Bulldogs’ flow with their physical defense.

The Bulldogs led only briefly in the first half, taking a one time lead (11-10) on a corner 3-pointer by KaCee Fulkerson. Edwards County forged back ahead using the vanishing mid-range jumper game. The lead stretched to as much as 22-16 before two steals by Ethan Mahon in the final minute brought the Bulldogs back to within 24-22 at the half. Ty Barbre, still recovering from a weeks-long illness had nine first-half points to lead the Bulldogs.

Peyton Edwards tied the game early in the third quarter with a jumper from the free throw line, but the Lions went on another run to increase their lead to six points. Mahon came through again at the end of the quarter, this time with a 3-point buzzer-beater to bring the score to 32-30 entering the fourth.

The teams exchanged the lead early in the fourth before the Bulldogs went on a run to put the game away. Fulkerson started it with a 3-pointer, Edwards added a jumper, and a rebound basket and a foul shot by Devin Rankin put the Bulldogs up 42-36. From that point the Bulldogs iced the game from the free throw line.

“Sometimes when you don’t have your best stuff you just have to find a way to win,” said CWC Coach Kevin Wolff.

“That’s true in any sport. In baseball for instance, if a pitcher doesn’t have his best stuff he just has to find a go-to pitch. In golf, if you don’t have your driver and your irons, you’ve just got to find a way to get the ball in the hole. Basketball is no different. If you’re not shooting well - then do what can you do to just find a way. That’s what we did tonight.”

1 2 3 4 F

EC 8 16 8 6 38

CWC 6 16 8 16 46

EC - Kaden Cowling 12, Brockton Greathouse 9, Camden Cowger 8, Andrew Rotramel 7, Ty Schmittler 2.

CWC- Ethan Mahon 13, Ty Barbre 10, KaCee Fulkerson 9, Devin Rankin 8, Peyton Edwards 6.

JV game: EC 42, CWC 27

CWC - Ty Stubblefield 11, Cal York 7, Bryce Conner 3, Tyler Goemaat 3, Branten Stockton 2, Brody Atteberry 1.

Freshmen game: CWC 32, EC 24

Bryce Conner 21, Tyler Goemaat 6, Branten Stockton 2, Nate Brown 2, Zack Roark 1.