Canton Ingersoll Wresting remains undefeated, 10-0, following a win over Galesburg Tuesday evening.
Following are results:
Canton (57) versus Galesburg (51)
65- Hardesty (c) by FF
70- M. Steele (c) by FF
75- Lawson (c) by FF
80- Jochums (c) by FF
85- Larkin (g) pinned Carrier (c)
90- Lockwood (c) pinned Dickerson (g)
95- Admire (g) dec 9-6 Oaks (c)
100- Murphy (c) pinned Johnson (g)
105- Shipp (g) pinned Harn (c)
112- Alendiez (g) pinned Siemon (c)
119- Nseka (g) pinned Putman (c)
126- Dunlap (c) pinned Walker (g)
135- Tolle (g) pinned Marvel (c)
145- Makawala (g) pinned Greene (c)
155- Kees (c) by FF
167- Makawda (g) pinned Williams (c)
185- Johnson (g) pinned Eustice (c)
215- Brawdy (c) pinned Hendrix (g)
Hwt- Kessler (c) pinned Randolph (g)
Exhibition:
Jochums (c) maj dec 8-0 Bohm (g)
Oaks (c) dec 6-3 Soper (g)
Taylor (g) pinned Nidiffer (c)
Garcia (c) pinned Lidwell (c)
Islas (g) maj dec 16-2
Kees (c) Stewart (g) pinned Putman (c)
Hedges (c) pinned Maloy (g)