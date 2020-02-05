Geneseo hosted the Western Big 6 Bowling Tournmament this past weekend at Lee's Lanes in Geneseo. Teams from UTHS, Geneseo, Sterling, Moline, Galesburg and Rock Island competed.

At the end of competition, top All Conference bowlers were:

Regina Harmening UT 1253

Kelsey Freeman RI 1233

Heather Motley RI 1165

Geneseo Bowlers Jena Hart and Madison Holevoet placed 8 and 9 in to Top Ten with scores of 1068 andd 1065, respectively.

Team Series after 6 games

Rock Island 5602

UTHS 5249

Geneseo 5028

Moline 4836

Sterling 4828

Galesburg 4607