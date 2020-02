Calvert Tax and Bookkeeping is celebrating 50 years of serving the community.

The building at 210 N. Tremont St., where the business resides, was purchased by Terry Cook in 2001 from Otto Schwefel. Calvert Tax moved into the building in October of 2004.

Before that, the building was home to Bondi Bros and Company from 1906 until the mid-1930s. Later in the 30s, the building housed Huebner and Koepke Bakery until the 1970s.