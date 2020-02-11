Spoon River College is hosting an open house on the Canton Campus Wednesday, March 4, and the Macomb Campus Wednesday, March 18, both, 4 to 7 p.m.

CANTON/MACOMB-Spoon River College is hosting an open house on the Canton Campus Wednesday, March 4, and the Macomb Campus Wednesday, March 18, both, 4 to 7 p.m.

These are free and open to the public.

“These events have been well attended by prospective students and by parents in the past,” said Holly Norton, dean of instruction. “People can come and go as they please, get the specific information they want and need, and take the tour if they want. It’s a relaxed atmosphere and a great opportunity to learn more about what Spoon River College offers.”

Transfer education, career programs, and life-long learning opportunities offered at Spoon River College will be highlighted, and campus tours will be available (this includes a tour of the Snapper Villas student housing on the Canton Campus). Classroom and lab demonstrations are

planned, and attendees will be able to meet with and ask questions of SRC advisors, financial aid specialists, faculty, and current students. Refreshments will be available.

Attendees should check in upon arrival to receive information, sign up to win a laptop computer and other prizes, and to start a tour. The Canton Campus is located at 23235 N County Hwy 22, and check-in will be in Engle Hall.

The Macomb Campus is located at 208 South Johnson Street, and check-in will be at the front entrance.

Spoon River College/Snapper apparel and other selected bookstore items will be available for purchase 20% off the regular price at both events.