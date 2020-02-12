TOULON – Martha J. Mock, 90, of Toulon, passed away at 1:35 a.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Martha was born on July 5, 1929 in rural Princeville, the daughter of Alva F. and Zelma (Sloan) Peterson. She married James E. Mock on October 31, 1948 in Rock Island; he preceded her in death on July 9, 1994.

Surviving are two daughters, Crystal (Randy) Clair of Loraine, and Cynthia (Bob) Hatfield of Toulon; one daughter-in-law, Crystal (Dean) Rosebecke of LaFayette; eight grandchildren, Heather (Larry) Hollis, Brandi Meyer, Erin (Bob) Price, Amy (Bart) Snyder, Holly (Jason) Peed, Ivy (Josh) Zimmerman, Nic (Karin) King, and Thad (Alison) King; 28 great-grandchildren: two sisters, Marjorie Gelvin of Toulon and Marilyn (Ed) Wyss of Princeville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Randy James Mock; and one brother, Melvin Peterson.

Martha worked various jobs including Young Sales and Service, owner/operator of Stark County Ambulance Service for 25 years, office worker for the City of Toulon for 7 years and volunteered at the Kewanee Public Hospital Alcove. She was a 60+ year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a former Toulon Chamber of Commerce secretary and member, member of the Grandmas and Grandpas, the Toulon Women’s Club, Toulon Congregational Church and assisted in the Old Settler’s 150th Celebration. She also helped with Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, was a Sunday school teacher, and was involved with the Women’s Fellowship Club. Martha was an avid sports fan and loved attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s games. She and Jim enjoyed hosting the yearly Christmas party at the Toulon Health Care Center dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, delivering gifts to the residents.

Her funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Toulon. Elder Nic King will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Toulon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Condolences may be left for Martha’s family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.