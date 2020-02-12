A survey taken two years ago by the Illinois State Board of Education revealed that three out of four Illinois children aren’t ready for kindergarten.

The ISBE has since taken steps to improve pre-kindergarten readiness, and the principal and staff at Wethersfield Elementary School were reassured they are on the right track when their Pre-K program recently scored high in two important areas following a state visit.

"I'm excited (about the results) and proud of our great staff because both were in what I call 'kid-driven' categories," said Wethersfield Elementary Principal Gus Elliott.

The ISBE's Early Childhood Division conducts an on-sight visit of the program every three years to evaluate the classroom, staff, facilities and everything that impacts the learning process.

Wethersfield always received good marks and three years ago built a 30-by-30-foot, enclosed playground west of Moss Gym just for Pre-K students with a $22,000 state grant, something the state had said was needed.

A state visit ranking of 5 is considered "good," Elliott said, and anything above 5 is considered "exemplary." Wethersfield's Pre-K received a ranking of 5.8 in the student interaction category and 5.4 in language and literacy, which both directly effect the children.

Data from the state's Kindergarten Individual Development Survey, released in 2018, showed that only 16 percent of low-income students, measured by those who qualify for free and reduced-price lunch, demonstrated readiness in the three core benchmarks: social-emotional learning, literacy, and math.

But perhaps more surprising, wealthier districts reported low readiness scores, too, challenging common assumptions that tend to link richer communities with higher test scores. More than 100,000 Illinois kindergarteners, or 81 percent of those enrolled in public programs, were observed for the survey where children were asked to perform such tasks as sharing art materials, sorting objects like buttons by shape and size, recognizing multiple letters and acting out stories.

Statewide, 42 percent of kindergarteners failed to display readiness in any category. And only 24 percent — one in four — demonstrated readiness across all three. Students were more prepared in social-emotional learning — that is, sharing, asking for help from adults and raising hands to speak in class; nearly half of state kindergarteners met the social-emotional learning benchmarks.

But when it came to math, readiness percentages dramatically fell: Only one in three students met the survey’s benchmarks, showing critical need for better preparation in preschool and childcare settings when it comes to numbers, shapes and patterns.

“Parents are comfortable with the concept of literacy and reading to their kids before they go to sleep,” said ISBE’s Jaclyn Matthews. “But they’re not so comfortable with the activities that you need to build early math skills.”

There are 40 students ages 3 and 4 who are enrolled in Wethersfield Elementary's Pre-Kindergarten program. Twenty attend class in the morning, the other 20 in the afternoon. Shelley Gomez is the supervising classroom teacher and Adriana Garcia is the classroom aid. Kimber Rose is parent coordinator.

Elliot said one thing that contributed to their positive report was the additional time and effort Gomez put in compiling information for the state visit, which included putting together hefty, data-filled portfolios on the progress of each of the 40 children.

Elliott said the goal is to prepare children for an easy transition into kindergarten, on to high school and beyond. Among other things, children learn letters, numbers, colors, and signing their name, as well as raising their hand, standing in line, not running in the hall and being kind and respectful of others.

It's basically where learning begins.

"We're preparing them with what they'll need to know now and for the rest of their lives," Garcia said.