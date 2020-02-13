During their regular meeting Tuesday night, members of the Fulton County Board approved purchasing cyber security insurance for $356,000. The plan covers $1 million in liability.

Insurance agent Dan Kiesewetter had presented two proposals during a meeting of the Finance/Insurance Committee Tuesday: a $289,000 premium with a $10,000 deductible and the $356,000 premium with a $5,000 deductible.

Kiesewetter said there were less expensive options but those required certain controls in place and had extensive applications.

“I like either one of these policies,” Kiesewetter said. “The way I see it, $10,000 won’t break the County but $1 million will.”

Committee members approved sending the $356,000 proposal to the full board; board members later approved the matter.

It was noted that while the County does have some cyber insurance, it only covers $100,000 in liability.

Also during the Finance/Insurance Committee, members discussed the County’s Intergovernmental Agreement with the Humane Society of Fulton County to lease office space for Animal Control.

Animal Control, both County and the City of Canton, shares the building with the Humane Society. The Humane Society owns the building and land. Animal Control officers, there is one for County and one for Canton, take in cats and dogs while Humane Society volunteers handle adoptions.

Patrick O’Brian, County Board Chairman, explained that there had been an overlap in duties and that County and City of Canton officials had met with Stacey Helle, President of the Humane Society Board, to review the agreement.

According to O’Brian, the County has $333,000 budgeted for the lease agreement while the City of Canton pays $30,000.

O’Brian said they addressed concerns relating to mowing of the land, utilities and snow plowing the driveway. The Humane Society was asked to share in the cost of utilities; the Humane Society Board is slated to discuss the agreement at their next meeting.

“As of now, two parties involved — Fulton County and the City of Canton — are good with the agreement,” he said. “We’re waiting on what the Humane Society says about it.”

Committee members also briefly touched on concerns with the Humane Society’s voucher program, which allows low-income residents to get their cat or dog spayed/neutered. The program is funded by Fulton County. However, it was noted that the Public Safety & Campground Committee is tackling the matter.

Mary Deushane, Safety Chair, told the Ledger that she is looking into the cost of the program, mainly how much the County is being charged for it. She said the matter will be discussed in more detail in March.

Disclaimer: Hannah Schrodt volunteers at the Humane Society. She holds no leadership roles and is not involved with the spay/neuter program.