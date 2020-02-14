There will be tunes, prizes and fun, as the Kewanee Area Arts Council brings Rock and Roll Bingo to Kewanee later this month.

The event will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the South Street Center (Senior Citizens Center), 200 E. South St.

Rock and Roll Bingo works like regular bingo, except that players have cards with song titles on them instead of numbers.

A DJ plays song clips, and if the player has that song on their card, they place a chip there. When they get five in a row (or four plus the free space), they win a prize.

The event will be put on by Rock and Roll Bingo of the Quad Cities, a husband and wife team that conducted a program last fall in Galva.

In addition to working the crowd and making sure all players are filling up their cards properly, the pair conducts games and other audience-participation activities.

Game winners will get to choose from an array of donated prizes.

There will also be a 50-50 drawing.

Doors will open at 1 p.m., and the fun begins at 2.

Soft drinks will be available for purchase, and those attending may bring snacks and adult beverages.