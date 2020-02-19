Parents of juniors at Cuba High School are hosting an After Prom at Landmark in Peoria.

Parents of juniors at Cuba High School are hosting an After Prom at Landmark in Peoria. Their goal is to provide a safe and fun environment (free of charge) for the students following Prom on April 18.

In an effort to raise money, they are having a chicken noodle dinner at the Red Brick School on March 7 from 4-7 p.m. Meals are $8 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under. Meal includes choice of chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, salad and iced tea or water. Soda and dessert will be available to purchase.

Anyone who wants to donate to this year’s After Prom can send donations to Cuba High School.