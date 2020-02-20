St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 545 S. Orange St., Havana, will hold their annual St. Patrick’s ‘Malarkey Dinner’ the Sunday before St. Patrick’s Day, March 15, in the church hall, located next to the church.

HAVANA-St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 545 S. Orange St., Havana, will hold their annual St. Patrick’s ‘Malarkey Dinner’ the Sunday before St. Patrick’s Day, March 15, in the church hall, located next to the church.

Dinners will be prepared by Ed Ray of 78 Sports Bar & Grill and served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The menu will be a choice of two dinners: Corned Beef and Cabbage, baby potatoes, carrots, salad, dessert, or, roast beef with mashed potatoes, carrots, salad, dessert.

Drink choices are coffee, tea and green punch all for $15.

Hot Dog, chips, dessert and a drink will be offered for $5.00.

Carry outs will be available.

Irish music will be played throughout the dinner time by EXORNA, a fun ‘sing along’ Irish Band.

Delicious St. Patrick’s Shamrock cookies made by the members of Altar and Rosary Society will be available for sale. A raffle will be held with cash prizes and a silent auction.

Tickets may be purchased in advance by either calling the church office at 309-740-1495, Sue Strauman at 309-696-6659, or on their web site at 3forthetrinityorg/malarkey/days. They can also be purchased at the door.

Mark your calendar for Sunday, March 15 for a fun St. Patrick celebration.