WASHINGTON-The IMS Wrestling team participated in their final dual meet of the year Tuesday night.

Said Coach Brian Wilcoxen, “It was a good start, but we stumbled through the middle of the line-up. We finished the season 13-4-1 in dual meet competition. We’ll be back in action the next two Saturdays at Canton High School-41st Annual Canton Invitational and IESA Regionals respectively.”

Results:

Canton Ingersoll Wrestling (13-4-1)

Canton (44) versus Washington (63)

65- Hardesty (c) by FF

70- M Steele (c) pinned Moss (w)

75- Lawson (c) tech fall 19-2 Hobart (w)

80- Jochums (c) pinned Makiney (w)

85- Carrier (c) pinned Brabson (w)

90- Lockwood (c) pinned Puri (w)

95- Murphy (c) dec. 8-1 Sonderman (w)

100- White (w) pinned Oaks (c)

105- Harn (c) pinned Smith (w)

112- Brown (w) pinned Siemon (c)

119- Hulet (w) pinned Putman (c)

126- Miller (w) pinned Dunlap (c)

135- Godinez (w) pinned Marvel (c)

145- Harlan (w) pinned Greene (c)

155- Hacker (w) pinned Bond (c)

167- Thornton (w) dec. 3-0 Williams (c)

185- Hoffer (w) pinned Eustice (c)

215- Cline (w) pinned Brawdy (c)

Hwt- Martin (w) by FF

Exhibition:

Naylor (w) pinned Hedges (c)

Chadwick (w) pinned Nidiffer (c)

Hardesty (c) pinned Moss (w)

Hobart (w) pinned Brewer (c)

Makiney (w) dec 7-0 Johnson (c)

Smith (c) pinned Puri (w)

Bartin (w) maj dec 8-0 Kees (c)