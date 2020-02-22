GALVA - Adrianne Larson of Galva, passed away in her home on February 18th, 2020. Adrianne Sue (Thompson) Larson was born May 8th of 1934. Born to George Adolf and Pearl Christine (Hartman) Thompson.

She is survived by her husband John Larson and her children: Larry (Sue) Viane, Bayonet Point, FL; Gary (Tina) Viane, Atkinson, IL; Kenneth (Michelle) Larson, Wayland, MI; Kevin (Theresa) Larson, Rockford, IL; Karen (Jerry) Verhagen, Black Creek, WI; Kendall (Mike) Engle, Galesburg, IL. She has 22 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Adrianne is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Real Thompson, her sister Jewell Speers, and son-in-law Jerry Clementz Sr.

Adrianne was a member of the First Baptist Church of Galva. She is a born-again Christian and loved the Lord with all her heart. She created Adrianne’s prayer corner where people sent in prayer requests and she could pray over them. She enjoyed gardening, horse-back riding, cooking, and hosting family and friends. Adrianne was a very caring and loving woman who is greatly missed by many.

A celebration of Adrianne’s life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Galva at 11 a.m. on Sunday, February 23rd. Located at 211 NW 4th Ave. Galva, IL 61434. Rev. Don Reynolds will officiate. Donations may be offered to the Baptist Church of Galva in efforts to aid the food pantry (address above). Special music for Adrianne will be provided by Elvis performer Junior Talley.