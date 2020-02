Geneseo Varsity bowlers Sebastian Einfeldt, Jacob Endress and Justin Ford travelled to Lincoln, Nebraska to compete in the US Bowling Open Pro/Am which took place on February 16, 2020 at Sun Valley Lanes. During this 9-pin tournament, the boys were able to bowl with 6 different professional bowlers. Jacob Endress placed 38th, Sebastian Einfeldt placed 20th. Justin Ford won the youth division with scores of 300, 376, 267. With the win, Ford won a $500.00 scholarship.