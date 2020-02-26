The program at Dickson Mounds Museum’s Tot Time on Thursday, March 5 at 9:30 a.m. will be Backyard Birds.

LEWISTOWN-The program at Dickson Mounds Museum’s Tot Time on Thursday, March 5 at 9:30 a.m. will be Backyard Birds. The program will highlight a variety of common native Illinois birds. Tots and their caretakers may enjoy fun, messy crafts to take home and share with the birds in their own backyard.

Admission to Tot Time is free and registration is not required. Light refreshments will be served. Groups of eight or more should call Dickson Mounds Museum in advance to ensure the availability of supplies. The program will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. with the program portion lasting approximately 30 minutes, followed by crafts, snacks and time to explore the museum.

The 2020 Tot Time program series is sponsored by the Canton Chamber of Commerce, Havana National Bank, Jeff and Linda Sisson of Havana, Lewistown VFW Post 5001 Auxiliary and an anonymous donor. They are currently seeking additional sponsors for 2020. Contact Curator of Education Christa Christensen at 309-547-3721 for more information.