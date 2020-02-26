NAMI Tri-County Illinois will hold their monthly mental health education meeting Thursday, March 5 at 7 p.m. at ICC Peoria Campus, Poplar Hall, Room 127.

Tahari Allen of OSF Strive will present a program titled Recovering From Trauma.

Also, their monthly support groups will meet Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m. at ICC Peoria Campus in Poplar Hall.

The Connection Recovery Support Group, for those living with mental health challenges, will take place in Poplar 127.

The Family Support Group, for family members or close friends, meets in Poplar 132.

Additionally, a spring Family to Family Class is scheduled to start on Monday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Illinois Central College East Peoria Campus. It will run through April 27 with no class to be held April 6.

This is a newly rewritten eight week class (from 12 weeks) for family members of individuals aged 18 and over who have mental health challenges. Participants are parents, adult children, spouses, siblings or in other close relationships. The course covers different illnesses, diagnosis, treatments, medications and other therapies, research, communications, family dynamics, self-care and more. It is taught by trained teachers who also have "lived experience.” There is no fee for this course, but registration is required. Please call 309-360-6972 or the NAMI information line 309-693-0541

What people say about the course: "The course gave me hope that it will be okay, that I am not alone and reduced a lot of shame, guilt and hopelessness."

Website with more information: https://nami.org/Find-Support/NAMI-Programs/NAMI-Family-to-Family

NAMI Basics is a free, six week course for parents and caregivers who have a child or teen affected by a mental health condition such as ADD, ADHD, anxiety disorder, OCD, depression, childhood onset of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Illnesses, treatment, communication, school concerns, coping skills are addressed. Trained family members, who have firsthand experience teach Basics. Class will start on Tuesday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. at 5718 N. University St. Peoria. Please call 309-693-0541 or 309-251-5830 with questions or to register by March 21.