LEWISTOWN-Following the end of Nicole Darling’s term, Keith Munter was appointed as Fulton County Engineer, effective March 2, by the Fulton County Board during a special meeting Monday night.

It was announced at the board’s Dec. 11 meeting that Darling decided not to seek reappointment as County Engineer.

Through an ad-hoc committee, the county submitted four candidates to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) for testing. IDOT sent communication Feb. 19 to Fulton County that Munter is eligible to be appointed to office.

Highway Committee Chair Roger Clark presented Munter to the board Monday night. Munter’s appointment was approved.

Originally from Manito, Munter has been working in engineering in Peoria for the last seven years. The last five to six years have been in private consultation; for the last year, he has been working for the Peoria County Highway Department.

Munter was educated at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. In 2014, he was involved in a 14-mile long chip seal project on a road in Fulton County through an IDOT contract.

Munter said once he takes office he will assess roads and bridges and outline short and long term plans.

In other business, members of the Fulton County Board approved a resolution in opposition of a House Bill which would amend the County Cannabis Retailers’ Occupation Tax Law so that counties in Illinois would receive fewer monies from cannabis sales.

According to board member Joe Murphy, HB4135, sponsored by Rep. Daniel Didech, would take away about one third of what Fulton County should receive from marijuana sales. Those monies would be reallocated to libraries.

Fellow board member Jason Strandberg expressed his belief that the resolution should first be discussed by committee.

Murphy said that Sen. Dave Koehler requested that the Fulton County Board approve it so he has it in hand during discussions.

It was approved with Strandberg voting against and Laura Hepp Kessel abstaining.

Also Monday night, the board approved yearly employment agreements for county employees.