BLOOMINGTON-Emma Zimmerman, Canton, a Music / Anthropology major at Illinois Wesleyan University, is a member of Illinois Wesleyan University's Collegiate Choir, making six appearances on the 2020 spring concert tour Feb. 29 - March 20.

The Collegiate Choir's itinerary includes performances in South Africa and Illinois.

In South Africa, the Choir will present a joint concert with the University of Stellenbosch Chamber Choir at the renowned Woordfees cultural arts festival in Stellenbosch.

This festival is the largest of its kind in the country and includes music, visual arts, theatre, writers and film festivals, among other offerings.

The Collegiate Choir is the first American choir to be invited to perform at Woordfees. The Choir will present additional concerts in the Cape Town and Stellenbosch areas, including a performance at a rural township school.

Illinois Wesleyan University Collegiate Choir 2020 Tour Itinerary

Saturday, Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Emmanuel Episcopal Church

203 S. Kensington Avenue

La Grange

Tuesday, March 3, 7:30 p.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church

196 S. Harrison Avenue

Kankakee

Friday, March 6-Monday, March 16

Concert Tour in South Africa

Friday, March 20, 8 p.m.

Wesley United Methodist Church

502 E. Front Street

Bloomington