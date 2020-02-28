Lauren Oldfield and Alex Ruck, Canton High School seniors, have been chosen as the Canton Elks Lodge #626 Teens of the Month for February.

CANTON-Lauren Oldfield and Alex Ruck, Canton High School seniors, have been chosen as the Canton Elks Lodge #626 Teens of the Month for February.

Lauren is a member of the National Honor Society and has been on the honor roll.

She has been the Secretary for the Class of 2020, the Committee Chairman for the Student Council Executive Board, Spanish Club and the After-Prom Committee. Lauren has played volleyball during high school along with being a sixth grade volleyball referee and has helped coach volleyball camps.

She enjoys spending time with friends and family, baking, spending time outdoors and playing volleyball.

Lauren is the daughter of Curt and Pattie Oldfield, Canton.

Alex has been a member of Key Club and FFA during high school. He has received the honor of Key Club Member of the Month and Year. He has received the FFA Greenhand Award and participated in the CDE Foresty Team & CDE Agronomy Team.

Alex has volunteered his time at the Canton Ag Council Pancake Dinner, Helping Hands Resale Shop, CHS Veteran’s Day Assembly and putting up flags for Veteran’s Day.

He enjoys spending time with friends and family, reading and woodworking.

Alex is the son of Jeremy and Franki Ruck, Canton.