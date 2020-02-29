It looks like we have made it to that point where we will have to experience the mood swings that Mother Nature has to offer.

It looks like we have made it to that point where we will have to experience the mood swings that Mother Nature has to offer. Warm, cold, snow, rain, etc., all coming our way for the next month or so. Remember last year when March got off to a good start and then we had snow toward the end of the month. March, however, has been that way the last few years, but we have the comforting fact that it (snow), will be short-lived.

No matter how many times I see them or hear them, snow geese still amaze me. Just the sight of seeing thousands of them landing in a field — and hearing them while they do so — is just something that you can never get to much of. And while they are here, I will follow.

You know the birds (snow geese) are here but you’re never quite sure where they might be. A field or even a body of water can be void of birds for days and then one day they show up. With that in mind you just have to keep checking your spots; one day they just might be there. Of course, you can keep an eye on them, just not a close one, as they fill the skies, especially in the early morning and late afternoon. You still have plenty of time left to see them so make sure you get out.

I drove out early to the marsh the other day just to sit and listen. It was a little chilly with the promise of a warm day. But that didn’t matter for it was the morning that attracted me. I was hoping for the sound of Spring. Of course, there were the calls of snow, white-fronted, and Canada geese but then it started. Red-wing blackbirds and Meadowlarks were there in great numbers. Just a week before there were only a few, now the marsh was filled. I closed my eyes and listened; it was Spring.

Since I was at the marsh, I thought I might as well look along the shoreline and in the ditches for the possibility of seeing an early Snipe. I knew my chances were slim — very slim in fact — but why not? I had told you before that I have seen them here in February in the past so why not take a look if nothing more than for the sake of looking. I looked a lot harder than I needed to but could not find a Snipe. They need the open water and some soft ground so they can probe around with their long bills in search of food; right now those conditions are not ideal. I am going on record now saying that I will see my first Snipe within the next two weeks.

I have also been looking for my first chipmunk of the season. I haven’t been looking really hard but always check when looking out at the bird feeders. This weekend just might be perfect for a chipmunk to come out of its long winter burrow to see if Spring has arrived.

It’s been awhile since I have made a trip down to Emiquon. I need to do it soon if nothing more than to see the snow geese and trumpeter swans. I kind of got turned off when they had all the water issues several years ago. The water levels were way down, the cattails disappeared, the muskrats disappeared — and so did many of the birds. Don’t get me wrong, there were still plenty of birds, they were just harder to find. When you did find them, they were some distance away. In years past you could get almost right on top of a variety of species. You could walk the boardwalk or trails and find Stilts, Gallinules, Least Bitterns, Plovers, and the list goes on. The photography was great. And when that all slipped away, so did I. I need to see birds up close, not with a scope when birds are 100 yards away.

There is also a little backwater down there, along the Spoon River, where one might see a river otter or two. I have never really taken a good photograph of an otter so I have added that to my “must get” list this Spring. The backwater makes for a much smoother photo only because the otters are not moving with the current if they happen to be in the river. In the backwaters, especially in the flooded timber, the waters are typically calm, and the otters have plenty of floating logs to play around on. Otters can be somewhat curious and if you can be in the right place at the right time, you just might get a chance. You’ll find plenty of otter signs in and around the river system; you just don’t always find the otters. They can be active any time of the day or night, so you always have to be on the lookout.

Enjoy the weather this weekend and get out!