PINCKNEYVILLE — Frederick Benns, 90, of Pinckneyville, formerly of St. David, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 9:46 p.m. in his home.

Freddie was born Aug. 23, 1929 in St. David, a son to Edward and Frances (Mustred) Benns. On Nov. 22, 1952, Freddie married Clara “Pat” Mason in Canton, and she survives. He proudly served in the United States Army in the Korean War. Freddie was a member of the First Christian Church, Pinckneyville, and the U.M.W.A. He enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing and playing cards. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and attending their activities.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Clara “Pat” Benns of Pinckneyville; one daughter, Lou (Darrell) McCombs of Pinckneyville; two grandchildren, Darren (Stephanie) McCombs of Newburgh, Indiana, and Dustin (Mindy) McCombs of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; two great-grandchildren, Harper McCombs and Tate McCombs; two brothers-in-law, Larry (Rosemary) Mason and Charlie (Vickie) Mason; one sister-in-law, Doretta Mason; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Donna Ayres.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association.

Pyatt Funeral Home, Pinckneyville, has been entrusted with arrangements.

For more information or to sign an online guest register please visit www.pyattfuneralhome.com.