Republicans addressed voters on Friday night at a chili and soup supper hosted by the White County Republican Party. Local, state, congress, U.S. Senate, and judicial candidates were on hand to speak. Chili and soup were served from 5-8 p.m. Candidates began speaking at 6:30 p.m. Donations were accepted at the door for the chili/soup supper. The event was held at the Carmi Lions Club.

Candidates were given a five-minute time limit to speak to the audience and were given a warning buzzer when they had just one-minute left to begin their closing statements. Topics were varied and included protecting the rights of the unborn, Second Amendment rights, gun control, and Bill 1966 which passed the House and will affect FOID (Firearm Owners Identification) cards. The bill reportedly passed in the House despite over 5,000 written protests against the bill with less than 800 proponents of the bill. It was obvious that the will of the people was disregarded by the outcome of the vote.

In the Representative Race, Andrew (Andy) Hires and Adam Niemerg are vying for candidacy as Representative in the General Assembly of the #109 District. Darren Bailey and Jeff Fleming are both running in the Legislative race for the March Primary candidacy for State Senator of the 55th Legislative District. For Judge of the Circuit Court-Second Judicial District, Courtney Cox, Matthew J. Hartrich and Scott Quinn are competing for Circuit Judge candidate to fill the vacancy left by Honorable David K. Overstreet.

In the Judicial race, the Appellate Court Judge-5th District candidate will be between Mark M. Boie and Katherine Ruocco. This will fill the vacancy of the Honorable Mellissa Ann Chapman. In the Judicial race for Judge of the Supreme Court, Fifth Judicial District, contenders for the March primary spot to fill the vacancy of the Honorable Lloyd A. Meier, are John B. Barberis Jr. and David Overstreet.

The four running in the Congressional race for the candidacy of U.S. Representative of the 15th Congressional District are Darren Duncan, Charles Ellington, Mary Miller, and Kerry Wolf.

As of Friday, there had been no confirmations of Casey Chlebek, Mark Curran, Peggy Hubbard, Robert Marshall or Tom Tarter for a U.S. Senator candidacy on the March ballot.

Precinct Committeepersons and other offices who were recognized included Mill Shoals #2-Milton York, Carmi #12-Gene Usery, Carmi #13-Patricia Trout, Carmi #16-Sam Thomas, Carmi #20-Glenda Ackerman, Heralds Prairie #22-Alexa Horton, Gray #24-J.D. Horton, Phillips #26-Wes Trout and Hawthorne #28-Bill Chapman, County Coroner-Chris Marsh, (unopposed) State Attorney-Denton Aud,(unopposed) County Board #2-Ron McAnulty, (unopposed) County Board #3-Ken Usery,(unopposed) and County Board #4-Cassie (Hughes) Pigg.(unopposed)

Three candidate delegates to the National Nominating Convention 15th Congressional District are running unopposed. They are Thomas “Chapin” Rose, Rhonda Belford, and Susan Petty. Alternates Dale Fowler, Darren Bailey and Brad Halbrook also have no opposition.

A lot of information was given to voters for processing. One speaker shared that the reason he was running for office was to protect the rights of the unborn. "My wife and I prayed long and intensely about this issue and we believe if I am elected, I will have a better chance to do something." As this reporter was walking to the car, a lady wanted to know why the people who reportedly birth a child and harvest organs while the baby is still alive are not being charged with first-degree murder.

"When this mess all began, the question was when does the baby become a person? They did their murders because the claim was that the fetus was not a person yet. Now look at this. We went to partial-birth abortion to now reportedly birthing the infant and keeping he/she alive while organs are harvested. It is murder and they should be sentenced just like anyone who kills somebody with a gun. Although managing to keep our weapons now is also up for grabs. Anyway, since you work for the newspaper, I thought you might know why these doctors can murder babies and get by with it. Its hard to believe that this is happening in America. I’m so ashamed that we allow someone to kill defenseless infants and do absolutely nothing about it," she said. "This is wrong."