I have a confession to make.

I have a confession to make.

When I was in college I went forward at two revivals.

The first one was a Billy Graham crusade. Let's face it, if you can't get it at a Billy Graham crusade are you ever going to get it?

To be fair, I was in the overflow section, so perhaps it didn't take because I was too far away.

But the really sad part is I had already made my confession and turned my life over to God a few years before.

So what does that say about me? Am I really a Christian? Do I really get it? Is there something wrong with me? Should I really be writing these religious columns?

The more I read the Bible, the more I see questions like this coming up.

Take the parable I am discussing now, the tax collector and the Pharisee in the Temple (Luke 18:10-14). The tax collector, who today would be a corrupt politician, a rich person trying to bribe their child's way into college or an abortion doctor, and the Pharisee, who today would be a televangelist, a faculty member at a religious seminary or a person who protests outside abortion clinics, were worshipping in the Temple. The Pharisee, read good religious person, thanked God for his righteousness, while the tax collector, read sinner, only asked for forgiveness.

According to Jesus, the sinner was justified, while the good religious person who thought he was "holier than thou" was actually "holier than none."

Most messages I hear on this parable dwell on the Pharisee and his hypocrisy. But in my unorthodox fashion, I tend to focus on the tax collector. Specifically, was his confession, which Jesus said was justified in God's eyes, the beginning of his religious life or the end?

Like everyone else I watched the Billy Graham crusades on TV and saw all the people going forward at the altar call. What I didn't know is about half of them going forward were not coming to be saved. They were counselors who were on hand to guide the new converts as they took their first steps in the Christian faith.

I also didn't know until some time later that many of those who went forward eventually turned their backs on their faith; in the words of modern theology, they were backsliders. After a while they found the experience did not last.

Psychologists have explained this as an emotional response to a certain situation. These people were troubled already, which is why they were at the crusade in the first place. They heard some beautiful music, they heard an inspiring message, they were caught up in the heady atmosphere and they gave in. They experienced an emotional release and felt the presence of God because that's what they wanted. And for a few days, perhaps longer, the afterglow continued. The world was indeed different.

But after a while the excitement washed away and real life reared its ugly head. It didn't even need to be something traumatic, although that does happen sometimes. But for most the daily drudgery, the familiar routines and responsibilities, the same old same old of every day life came back and they were left wondering what happened to the promises of new life they had believed.

More to the point, many people who go forward thinking this was the healing they needed, perhaps physically, perhaps emotionally, found their conditions had not really changed at all. Research finds that many of those physically healed during a religious experience relapsed after a time. The most poignant was the healing of Christian writer C.S. Lewis's wife, who was cured of her cancer only to have it come back and cause her death.

For those who thought conversion would be an end to their spiritual and emotional struggles, those old habits and addictions they thought had been conquered appeared to be only sleeping. After a short time of seeming victory, they came back with a vengeance, leading the person to wonder if their conversion had actually happened.

That is what happened to me. The baggage I thought had been thrown over returned, its hold on me seemed to be stronger and the release I thought I had appeared only to be a cruel joke.

To top it off, not only did conversion highlight the problems I already had, it added new problems as I learned that many of the things I thought were right were actually wrong. (A message to the Pharisee, perhaps?)

To many believers, my doubts were an obvious sign of my lack of faith. One of my friends in college actually told me after my second response to an altar call that I needed to question if I really did believe, if I was holding something back, if I were at fault for my backsliding.

Sad how sometimes other believers throw up more obstacles in a Christian's walk of faith than do unbelievers.

After years of questions and struggle, which are not entirely over yet, I learned a few things about this journey of faith.

First, all believers go though this. Paul himself, the man who wrote much of the New Testament, spoke on occasion of his thorn in the flesh which he felt hindered his spiritual growth. He also talked about his inability to do what he knew he was supposed to do and his readiness to do what he knew he was not supposed to do. If the man who had been struck down by the sight of Jesus on the road to Damascus had such problems, why should I be surprised at my own?

Lewis also discussed the situation. He noted every human being goes through cycles, highs and lows in physical and mental and spiritual well-being, and that it is often in those low times when the true transformation into what God wants us to be is accomplished. He even pointed out the greatest spiritual leaders went through the greatest periods of doubt and trial.

Finally, I was introduced to the idea of sanctification and how it differed from conversion.

Conversion is the turning of oneself to God, acknowledging sin and asking for forgiveness and a new start. Sanctification, on the other hand, is the process of growing in faith, learning how to live the new life and handle the responsibilities and struggles that make it up.

Sanctification is like the fulfillment of those resolutions made on New Year's Eve when all things seem possible (and sometimes fueled by alcohol and excitement and fatigue).

The justification of the tax collector was not the end of the story but the beginning. Did he make changes in his life? Did he give up his corrupt ways? Was he a different person? Did his conversion "take?"

As for me, I still have doubts, although they are not the same as they were when I was 20. I still struggle with many of the same problems (not challenges, problems) I had. I still realize I have a long way to go. But instead of being defeated by them, I am spurred on to keep fighting. The fact I know I am not perfect helps convince me that I am on the right track, that my conversion "took."

After all, the Pharisee thought he was all right and look what it got him.