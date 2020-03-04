Several students in the Diesel and Power Systems Technology (DPST) program at Spoon River College were recently awarded scholarships following a round of interviews with program faculty and members of the Diesel Advisory Board.

CANTON-Several students in the Diesel and Power Systems Technology (DPST) program at Spoon River College were recently awarded scholarships following a round of interviews with program faculty and members of the Diesel Advisory Board.

Receiving scholarships were:

Brady Carpenter (Cuba), Harold Dare Scholarship for $500; Ethan Fowler (Macomb), Phi Mau Tau Scholarship for $500; Owen Gray (Abingdon), Ed Kaiser Scholarship for $400; and Courtney Roudebush (Elmwood), Brian Telander Scholarship for $300. Presenting the scholarships was Sam Brooks, advisory board member.

DPST freshman students who were also eligible to interview by being in good standing with the Phi Mau Tau Fraternity were Cayden Mahr (Prairie City), Mark Maaks (New Holland), Brett Oldfield (Farmington), and Alex Schmidt (St. Louis, Missouri).

The Phi Mau Tau Fraternity is for students in the DPST program. The group hosts the Annual Pancakes for Bette event, which raises money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and the Annual Car and Tractor Show, which will be held Saturday, April 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Canton Campus.

The two-year DPST program is one of the College’s longest-running career and technical education programs, and offers education and training in the field of diesel power technology.

In 2019, the College also became a certified training center for the railway industry through a partnership with NARS (National Academy of Railroad Sciences) and Johnson County Community College.

An associate in applied science degree is offered, along with certificates in Locomotive Mechanical, Preventive Maintenance, and Rail Transportation and Power System Technology. Instructors in the program are Todd Thompson, Joe Clemens, Aaron Mayall, and Dave Andersen. For more information about the program, visit www.src.edu.

Spoon River College is a two-year, public community college in West Central Illinois. With campuses and Community Outreach Offices in Canton and Macomb and Learning Centers in Havana and Rushville, Spoon River College serves more than 2,000 credit students per year in a 1,566 square miles area including portions of Fulton, McDonough, Mason, Schuyler and Knox counties.