ELLISVILLE – Marian J. Meyers, 75, of Ellisville, passed away at 4:40 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist. She was born on Oct. 9, 1944 in Wood River to Walter and Irma (Matthey) Ringering. She married William “Bill” Meyers in May 1972 in Jacksonville; he survives.

Also surviving are six children, Tracy Jo (Tony) Rowe of Iron Station, North Carolina, Kim (Steve) Meyers-Gaddy of Gastonia, North Carolina, Tracy Lynn Mustread of London Mills, Amy (Jeff) Foiles of Jacksonville, William “Will” R. (Angie) Meyers of Canton and Jennifer (Kent) Byers of Aurora; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Bonnie Dravland of Alton, Jean Hamilton of Alaska and Jane Ralph of Fults.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.

Marian worked as a registered nurse since 1993. She was a member of Liter Baptist Church in Literberry. Marian loved her family, quilting, crafting, crocheting, gardening and bird watching.

Celebration of life will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Liter Baptist Church in Literberry. Rev. Bill Edwards will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Shriners Children Hospital. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com