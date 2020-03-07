KEWANEE - Verna E. Dillon, 93, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Betty’s Garden, Kewanee. Verna was born March 18, 1926 in Kewanee, the daughter of Emmert and Lela (Couve) Ellenwood. She graduated from Kewanee High School, with the class of 1944. Verna married Harold A. Dillon on September 12, 1948 in Kewanee, they shared 69 years together; he preceded her in death in 2017.

Verna is survived by two daughters, Carol Dillon (Bryan Scott), Seattle, WA, Diane Price, Kenosha, WI; one son, Rich (Linda) Dillon, Wasco, IL; six grandchildren, Debbie, Scott, and Phil Dillon, Drew, Steph, and Danielle Price; nine great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; a sister, Ruth DeBolt, Princeton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother-in-law, Glenn F. DeBolt, and brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Betty Dillon.

Verna was a homemaker and co-owner with her husband at Dillon’s Refrigeration for 40 years. Prior to her marriage to Harold, she worked at People’s National Bank. She was a 73 year member of the First Presbyterian Church, Kewanee. Verna and Harold had many years of square dancing. She was an active member of the Saddle Club of Kewanee. They owned a cottage on the Mississippi where the family enjoyed many wonderful times together. Verna spent over 20 years traveling the country with Harold in the RV and rock hounding. She especially loved spending time with her family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced once a date has been set.