St. Ambrose University hosted their first Indoor HS Classic at SAU’s Wellness and Recreational Center on March 4. This meet had limited entries with only 2 entries per event. Geneseo won with 66 points over 12 Quad City teams from both Iowa and Illinois. Other teams in attendance were United Township, Assumption, Alleman, Bettendorf, IA City High, Davenport Central, Sherrard, Moline, North Scott, Davenport West, and Mercer County. There were two event champions: Ali Rapps won 60m hurdles with a time of 9.4 and the 4x200 relay team of Alison Bowers, Phoebe Shoemaker, Taylor Kruger, and Ali Rapps took home first place with a time of 1:49.14. Alison Bowers (8.07) ran to a 2 nd place finish in the 60m Dash. In the 400m, Joselyn Reisner finished with a time of 1:09.07 and Savannah Resiner finished with a time of 1:11.30. In the 1600 meter run, Geneseo’s Lacey Laxton finished in the top 5 with a time of 5:47 and sophomore Anna Snyder finished with a solid time of 6:23.91. Addison Pischke ran a fast 27.32 to earn her a 4 th place finish in the 200m followed by Emma Terronez (29.48) for a 10 th place finish. The 4x800 relay team of Anna Girten, Anna Pierce, Jaide Flowers, and Lauren Belvel finished with a 10 th

place finish with at time of 10:46.65.

In the field events, Brenna McGuire with a throw of 10.6m for a 4 th place finish and Taylor Smith (9.24m) for a 13 th place finish. Abby Reakes jumped 1.6m to 2 nd place while Emily Wilson (1.35m) and placed 13 th. Pole Vaulter Evie Wilson brought home a 2 nd place medal with a 2.75m vault. Taylor Krueger and Alexa Jolly represented the long jump with Taylor placing 4 th with 4.96m and Alexa placing 12 th with 4.39m. The triple jumpers Victoria Gray (9.07m) placed 4 th and Annie Turpin (8.95m) placed 5 th.

It was a dominating performance by The Geneseo Girls Track team at The Gold Medal Invite hosted by Sterling High School. The Leafs hauled the mail and hauled home the hardware with 6 event champions, 23 top 5 finishes, and 38 personal records. Team scores consisted of Geneseo (147), Sterling (75), Oregon (66), Dixon (62), Rock Falls (47), and Indian Creek (34). Event champions include, Hanna Rakestraw (2.97m), who also set a new indoor PR, long jumper Taylor Krueger (4.90m), 60m Hurdles Ali Rapps (9.29PR), 60m dash Alison Bowers (7.97PR), 400m dash Ali Rapps (1:04.07), and Alison Bowers (26.81PR) in the 200m dash.

Other top finishes in field events include shot put 3 rd place finisher Brenna McGuire (10.4m), high jump 2 nd place Abby Reakes (1.6m), pole vault 2 nd Evie Wilson (2.97PR), Gracie Girten 3 rd (2.82m), triple jumper Morgan Simms (8.41) with a 5 th place finish.

Trackside top finishers Phoebe Shoemaker (10.53) in 3 rd and Miah Shoemaker (11.27) in 4 th place in the 60m hurdles, Addison Pischke (8.33) 60m dash, 800m run Lauren Belvel (2.36.17) ran to a 4 th place finish.

In the 400m Addison Pischke (105.69) 2 nd and Taylor Krueger (106.24) in 3rd, 1600 run 4 th place Lacey Laxton (5.48.66), 5 th Lauren Belvel, (5.56.23), and Jaide Flowers (5.57.88), 200m dash Alexa Jolly (29.68) placed 5th, 4x200 the team of Alexa Jolly, Savannah Reisner, and Joslyn Reisner, and Emma Terronez (1:57.82) placed 4th, and the 4x800 team of Anna Girten, Lacey Laxton, Anna Pierce, Jaide Flowers (10.55.18) ran a competitive 2 nd place. ‘

Geneseo will compete at the Huntley Red Raider Indoor Invitational on Saturday, March 14.