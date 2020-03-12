Notice to our customers:

Due to a corporate mandate from our parent company, Gannett, the Henry County Advertizer-Shopper and Henry County Republic office at 108 W First Street, Geneseo, is currently closed to the public until further notice.

We have seen no evidence of COVID-19 in our building, however, we are taking this step to safeguard the health and safety of our customers and employees by minimizing the risk of exposure to the new coronavirus. Though the office is closed to the public, we will still be conducting business and may be reached at 309-944-2119 or via email. For advertising inquiries contact ewalker@geneseorepublic.com or mroemer@geneseorepublic.com or news items through editor@geneseorepublic.com.