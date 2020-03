The 2019-2020 Girls’ Basketball Prairieland All-Conference North Division results have been announced.

Ashley Jones, Sophomore, A-Town, First Team, Unanimous

Haley Wallace, Junior, Brimfield, First Team, Unanimous

Cassidy Grady, Senior, Knoxville, First Team

Breena Shreeves, Senior, Knoxville, First Team, Unanimous

Ella Lune, Sophomore, Brimfield, First Team

Emily Cash, Senior, Farmington, Second Team

Emma Ginther, Junior, A-Town, Second Team

Paysley Carver, Senior, Elmwood, Second Team

Elynn Peterson, Sophomore, Brimfield, Second Team

Kate Meyers, Senior, Elmwood, Second Team

Hannah Jones, Senior, Knoxville, Second Team

Sloan Miller, Senior, North Fulton, Second Team

Emma Vallas, Junior, Farmington, Special Mention

Kynlee Stearns, Sophomore, Knoxville, Special Mention

Alivia Hanlin, Sophomore, North Fulton, Special Mention

Julia Washington, Senior, Peoria Heights, Special Mention

Sportsmanship-A-Town