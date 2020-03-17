(ED. Note-this meeting was held was prior to COVID-19 precautions being put in place. Some events and trips the Board approved could change)

CUBA-The Board of Education of Community Unit School District #3, Fulton County met in a regular meeting March 11 in the Cuba Elementary Library.

President Sue McCance Deakin, Mrs. McCance, Mr. Wallace and Mrs. Wilson answering the roll call.

President Sue McCance led the Board in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Under communications, Mrs. Simmons-Kenser shared attendance reports from both buildings.

Under Principals’ reports, Mr. Braun announced Makenzie Kolodziejski as the senior of the Month for March.

Mr. Braun announced Ashley Howerter and Ethan Zimmerman received 1st Superior and that the band placed second and was .2 points from 1st place at the IHSA Solo Ensemble.

The Middle School Science Fair was held Feb. 29. Carlee Brown placed 1st, Sam Thum placed 2nd and Mikel Ward placed 3rd.

Senior Project presentations were held March 3.

All of the seniors have now presented their projects and completed this graduation requirement.

The FCCLA provided dinner.

There are five new members of the National Honor Society including Abigail Corsaw, Graci Scharping, Miranda Viano, Quentin Gilpin and Emma Utzinger.

Mrs. Simmons-Kenser announced Carson Martin as the February Buzzy Bee winner in Mrs. McLean’s classroom.

Cuba Elementary students had the opportunity to roller skate during the last two weeks in P.E.

Some students became excellent skaters.

Over 110 participants enjoyed the ‘Harry Potter Night.’

Students and families rotated through four stations that included yoga, snacks, break out boxes and a guest reader.

Cuba Elementary students also enjoyed Ag Barnyard Zoo day.

Students were bused to the high school throughout the day.

Pre-school screening was held in February. Twenty children were screened with two students for Kindergarten and 18 potential Pre-School students.

Projecting into next year, 16 current Pre-K students will be moving into Kindergarten and 13 students will return for Pre-K. The administrative team attended a School Law Conference at WIU.

It was an excellent conference covering staff dismissal, cannabis in the schools, the coronavirus, and Superintendent/Board relations.

PreK and Kindergarten teachers attended the annual Kindergarten Conference.

Under the Superintendent’s report, Mrs. Simmons-Kenser presented the District’s financial report and the District Goals.

The Board went into executive session at 7:31 p.m.

Action taken following the closed session:

•The regular session minutes and closed minutes of the Feb. 18 meeting were approved as presented.

•The bills of the school district for February were approved in the amount of $78,183.40.

•Other items approved under consent agenda were: renewal of IHSA and IESA membership for the 2020-21 school year; FFA to Champaign for State Livestock , Poultry and Horticulture April 24; FFA to Champaign for the State Ag Mechanics May 12; Eighth Grade Promotion May 19, 7 p.m.; Board policy updates (second reading); Board members’ expense to the Western Division Meeting in Canton in the amount of $150.

Under new business:

•Board accepted the resignation of of Drake Abbdusky as Assistant Varsity Football Coach

•Re-employed the following full-time tenured staff: Charlotte Lindner, Jacki Scharping, Jennifer Bowles, Marie McCombs, Dawn Stambaugh, Elliot Craig, Jessica Brewer, Toshio VanMiddlesworth, Julie Thompson-Vass, June Russell, Nicole Thum, Mae Fitch, Brad Shaeffer, Emily McClean, Erin Ford, Chad Beam, Elizabeth Martingale, Susan Posting and Karron Crane

•Re-employed fourth year non-tenured teachers: Pamela Hughes and Joe Taylor

•Re-employed third year non-tenured teachers: Chelsie Bowman, Sara Meiss, Ryan Fitzgerald, James Quinones, Sheila Vaughn and Samuel Stauffer

•Re-employed second year non-tenured teachers: Ashley Eddington and Krystina Clark

•Re-employed first year non-tenured teachers: Elizabeth Beam, Tiffany Titlow, Jennifer Ferguson, Lindsee Gage, Billie McKenzie and Joe Brewer.

•Additionally, they employed Roger Cox as a full-time Art Teacher and re-employed part-time non-tenured teacher Julie Rogers

All employments and re-employments are for the 2020-2021 school year.

•The Board employed Karron Crane as Junior High Cheer coach, Sara Meiss as High School Cheer Coach, Anisa Johnson as Assistant High School Cheer coach and Heather Patterson as Dance Force coach, all for the 2020-2021 school year.

The meeting was adjourned at 9:32 p.m.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 6:30 p.m. in the Elementary Library, 652 East Main Street, Cuba.