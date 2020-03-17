KEWANEE - LaDonna J. Tucker, 90, of Kewanee, formerly of Lafayette, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Toulon Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. LaDonna was born August 29, 1929 in Kewanee, the daughter of John and Thelma (Leach) Sizemore. She married Francis J. Tucker on August 31, 1947 at the former Kewanee Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; he preceded her in death on April 18, 2017.

LaDonna is survived by children, Trena A. Jones (Jeff Casanova), East Moline, Linda J. (Michael) Murray, Kewanee, Richard F. (Laurie) Tucker, Andalusia, AL, Fred A. Tucker, Wyoming, Jeff J. Tucker, Kewanee; eleven grandchildren, Reneé, Shane, Kerry, Katie, Darryl, Dawn, Derrick, Daniel, Corey, Kalvin, and Dalton; and twelve great grandchildren; and a great-great on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Charles, Jack, and Gerald Sizemore.

LaDonna worked with Francis at Tucker Equipment Sales. She owned and taught at her ceramic shop. She decorated cakes for area families. LaDonna organized bus trips to the Casinos. She enjoyed bowling and is in the bowling hall of fame for Kewanee. She enjoyed crafting and fishing. She especially loved spending time with her family.

A memorial service will tentatively be set in May, the service announcement will be ran the week of the service. You can also check our website for updates on the service date and time. Please leave an online condolence for LaDonna’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.