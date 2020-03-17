Lori A. Palmer, 66, of Sandwich, Illinois, formerly of Cambridge, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Sandwich Health Care Center. Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 16th, at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Burial was in osedale
Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials to the Lori Palmer Memorial Fund.
Lori A. Palmer
