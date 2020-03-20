Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Wednesday that, in response to customer requests, it will be reserving one hour of shopping time prior to its new opening time each day for customers considered “high-risk.”

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA—Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Wednesday that, in response to customer requests, it will be reserving one hour of shopping time prior to its new opening time each day for customers considered “high-risk.”

“We are extremely concerned about the spread of this virus, and want to respond to our customers who are at higher risk of serious illness by offering them a time where they may feel a bit safer shopping in our stores,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president.

The reserved hour will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week, and is designed for these customers:

•Ages 60 and older

•Expectant mothers

•Anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness

Pharmacies in most Hy-Vee locations will also be extending their hours so they can serve this group of customers from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. These locations include pharmacies inside their grocery stores, Mainstreet locations, Dollar Fresh stores and Hy-Vee Drugstores.

All other customers are asked to please respect this hour reserved for these at-risk customers, and limit their shopping to Hy-Vee’s new store hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

“We know that our customers are facing some very challenging times right now, and we want to do all we can to help them,” Edeker said.

“We hope this new reserved shopping hour helps our customers feel a bit more secure while we work together as a community to help keep everyone healthy and safe.”