SPRINGFIELD-Due to the on-going national health emergency related to the COVID-19 virus, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) of Springfield regrets to announce the May 12 flight has also been postponed.

This action was taken in consideration of the Centers for Disease Control’s advisory that citizens must avoid all non-essential air travel and undertake social distancing. The health and safety of our American heroes is of utmost concern for the organization and they believe this flight postponement is in the best interest of the Veterans.

All veterans who were scheduled on the May 12 flight have been notified and will be offered the opportunity to participate on the Sept. 22 Honor Flight.

This is an unprecedented and challenging time because of the uncertainties and risks associated with COVID-19.

They value the health and safety of the veterans, their guardians and everyone who supports Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.