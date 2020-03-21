In order to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of social distancing, CEFCU is temporarily closing the lobbies of all Illinois Member Centers effective Friday, March 20 until further notice.

PEORIA – In order to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of social distancing, CEFCU is temporarily closing the lobbies of all Illinois Member Centers effective Friday, March 20 until further notice. Member Center drive-ups will continue to be available for member transactions during normal business hours. Lobby access to Illinois Member Centers is by appointment only; however, many restrictions apply in order to limit in-person transactions. Please call 800-633-7077 or visit cefcu.com for more information regarding in-person appointments.

Vestibule ATMs remain available with 24/7 member access. Staff assisting with drive-up transaction processing has been increased to meet member demand. In addition, during the same timeframe, the Downtown Peoria Member Center will be closed for appointments in order to redeploy staff to other locations.

CEFCU President/CEO, Mark Spenny, said, “During this time of uncertainty, the well-being of CEFCU members and staff continues to be our highest concern. We believe it is crucially important to do our part to slow the spread of Coronavirus while also maintaining essential banking access.”

