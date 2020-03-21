Staff report

The city of Kewanee is asking residents to stop flushing non-tissue products down their toilets.

“With the limited supply of toilet paper, it seems that some residents have been using other products which could clog the sewer laterals,” city officials said in a press release.

Residents are being advised to never flush the following products:

NapkinsPaper towelsBaby wipes, towelette wipes.Feminine products.

“If these items have to be used, bag them and dispose of them in the garbage,” the release said.

Questions can be directed to city hall at 852-2611.