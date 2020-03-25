Canton—The Canton Salvation Army is continuing to closely monitor the developments around COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and local government officials, they have taken measures to ensure the health and safety of their officers, staff and those they serve.

These updated changes include adjusting how they serve their community and suspending all programming in response to multiple closings and the federal government’s request for the community to self-quarantine, cancelling all youth and adult activities, and offering all Sunday services via recording or Livestream.

In addition, all of their group and individual volunteer activities have been suspended at this time.

The Salvation Army’s mission to meet human needs without discrimination has been impacting Canton for 129 years. They continue to provide emergency services to those in need and they will continue to monitor developments and adjust as needed. Updates will be posted on their website www.tsacanton.org and on Facebook at The Salvation Army Canton/Fulton County

Lt. Eddy said, “Jesus never promised that we would not face difficulties, but He did assure us that He would be with us during those difficulties. During this uncertain, unprecedented time, we’re grateful to God for His provision and faithfulness.”

They thank this communities and supporters for understanding the importance of these changes in order to help mitigate the further spread of this virus.

Help The Salvation Army of Canton serving Fulton County continue to prepare and assist during the COVID-19 pandemic by donating online. For updates follow them online, www.tsacanton.org and for all questions about this topic, please contact Lt. Sarah Eddy, (309) 647-0732.