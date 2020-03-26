As this new normal that we know has begun, the fast pace of changing information is not just by the day, but hour in terms of updates on the coronavirus. This is an ever changing time, it is fluid and what marks it as a chapter in history is that there is now a common denominator for all in this nation. As there is no distinction in the demographics of who is to be compromised by this new strain of the coronavirus. The Federal coronavirus task force is taking cues from the CDC to make hard line decisions to ensure the safety and well being for the large picture, taking the stance if containment is maintained the numbers decrease. The ever looming questions are mounting in terms of how to take on the giant, in not just in terms of health crisis realms, but the economic fall out to follow. Taking cues from other countries approaches, to also assist in their quest for a better outcome for us as an entirety. States then in part take the data from CDC, and their own public health to mandate other proclamations in line with such, whereas counties can broaden that scope. What is deemed accurate in what is to be given in information in regards to community and statewide mandates can change within a 24 hour period, thus the illustration being in the last article, it was stated the Governor and health officials on Thursday, March 12th during their lengthy press conference were emphatic stating that schools were to remain open. It was then on March 13th late afternoon, that the Governor declared the opposite that all schools within the state would be closed until April 1st, with also the open door of assessment at that time as needed. As of Monday day's end, statewide Illinois has been mandated to close dine-in for all restaurants, thus illustrating how this “new normal” is evolving in a fast paced dimension.

What does this mean for us as a community in this area? As this is literally changing life as we have known it in a very short time span, many have had panic stricken responses, reports of hoarding and those who are most vulnerable are left stricken with harsh consequences. Some have immediately come to the forefront offering alternatives, such as local restaurants offering free lunches, and church organizations doing the same. The statewide school closing in its proclamation gives districts the responsibility for aiding in meal distribution as well. For all to remain current on this from a federal, state and local level, is almost near impossible, and to have accurate information regarding all the while. The CDC, IDPH, each county's local health department and local hospitals have quickly put measures into place to assist with this. Carle had last week made preparations for this influx, by weekend now in their press releases given new protocols regarding how this COVID-19 virus containment will be handled, and new procedures for visitors, screening and procedures were given this weekend. Exits are limited at Carle hospital and others, adjusting counter measures to aid in containment for this virus, new updates can be found on all hospital sites. It has been overstated some might feel, but health officials continue to be redundant that need for the simple guidelines that have been given. The PSA being stay home, if sick be in tune with specific symptoms, wash your hands, don’t shake hands, and keep 6 foot distance if in public as well as the other CDC recommendations. It is what is upon us, how we react to it is to be seen, the pendulum of views is vast, with theories equally as diverse. The real is the world as we knew it even a week ago, is not as it is now, for anyone.

In the Presidential press conference, Trump gave the message Sunday, for the public to relax, “don’t buy so much”, as they were working across the board with CEO’s in the food manufacturing world. Wal-Mart and other stores are changing hours for staff to add additional cleaning measures, as well as try and restock the much depleted shelves. Concern for the vulnerable population being deemed most affected, as those with underlying health concerns has prompted some stores such as the Casey’s Dollar General, Walgreens and others to post a specific time for the elderly to shop earlier, thus less cumbersome and aid their needs. The questions arise of how the public and private testing, and federal task force plans for facilitating this to the nation, but our community if need arises is still a work in progress. The general echoed sound is to be heard, “call first and if in doubt call your local physician prior”, by all official capacities

Another segment in this series will give updates from the CDC that have now been given in regards to updates, cleaning suggestions and IDPH recent recommendations. Will also be giving the latest public community posts in regards to closings, such as the public library in Olney. It was at first precautions, and approaches, with the statement they would be closing till the first of the month being posted Sunday evening. If one has information regarding any community updates, please share with us so that we can update the public. This is a time for our nation, communities to steadfastly be informed, aware of the recommendations and mandates. It is as much as important that we are all the while being watchful for our elders, as well as those who are compromised, with all working together to find solutions to bring comfort and care to all as well.