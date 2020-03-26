BISHOP HILL — There was a benefit concert in Bishop Hill Saturday night and no one attended — in person, that is.

COVID-19 may have changed the world, but the show went on anyway.

The Glory Days Garage Band livestreamed a three-hour concert of 60s and 70s rock from the Creative Commons over Facebook, YouTube and other online platforms, with viewers clicking "donate" to support the cause – Galva's Levitt AMP summer music series.

It's just one example of how Americans have found ways to continue their lives through the internet.

Bishop Hill has a population of 128 and isn't exactly New York or Chicago, or even Galva or Kewanee. It is a 174-year-old village steeped in history, as well as a major economic engine contributing thousands of dollars in sales tax to local, county and state governments. It provides jobs in small shops, restaurants, event centers and historic buildings to hundreds of people in and around the village.

In the midst of the current crisis, Bishop Hill is still "alive" online, with most restaurants, shops and organizations that remain open during the offseason connecting with customers and the public through Facebook, by phone or on a website.

Tom Campbell, who owns the Bishop Hill Bakery & Eatery — located across the street from each other — said he created a Facebook page eight years ago, in 2012, and has grown a good following which has helped him stay in business with the shutdown.

Walking from the bakery to the restaurant he steams live on Facebook, chatting about that day's specials and posting photos and videos of offerings like rye bread, mouthwatering fruit pies (available by the slice) and a mainstay, Swedish rusks.

The page also includes photos of cookies, soups and other products, as well as videos of Campbell at work in the kitchen. Daily items can be ordered online or by phone for outside pickup.

Campbell said that online business has been fair in light of the circumstances.

"If we do as well as we've done the last three days, I'll be happy," he said Friday.

Linda Spring owns The Filling Station, where the locals dine and converse. With her dining room closed to the public, Spring is offering pickup service during shortened hours and deliveries if needed, primarily to older customers who don't want to risk venturing out. Orders can be made by phone or on the Filling Station's Facebook page.

Saturday, when Gov. Pritzker issued the shelter-in-place order, The Colony Store, operated by the Bishop Hill Heritage Association, eliminated curbside pickup during already reduced hours and will now fill orders by mail only.

The Steeple Building, which houses a museum, exhibits and the BHHA offices, also shut down entirely on Saturday.

The Illinois Historic Preservation Agency had already closed the Bishop Hill State Historic Site, which includes the Colony Church and Bjorklund Hotel March 15. The village tavern, The Colony Inn, closed last week until further notice, and PL Johnson's Dining Room announced they were discontinuing pickup service until normal life returns.

January through April is the dormant season in Bishop Hill, with only a handful of shops and restaurants open. The real worries will come April 1, the traditional date Bishop Hill opens each year for the season.

The governor has now extended executive orders through April 8, but Bishop Hill owners are not optimistic about welcoming visitors any time soon.

"I don't see any way we'll be opening on April 1, or any time soon after that," said Spring.

In the meantime, businesses now open, like Entwined boutique, Krans Kafe coffee house, and Lou Hanson's Hantverk Galleri pottery, are relying on their online stores for business. The internet and phone have also become the new way to communicate without being face-to-face.

BHHA has started posting YouTube videos on its website from a 1990/1991 program series that includes a roundtable discussion about Religion and Religious Conflicts in Bishop Hill. It’s a good resource for anyone looking to fill down time at home and learn more about the colony founded by religious dissidents from Sweden in 1846.

Like their counterparts elsewhere, Bishop Hill merchants are understandably nervous about the immediate future. With no tourists, no shoppers, no diners and no visitors coming to the historic village as they have in past seasons, there may be bleak weeks and months ahead.