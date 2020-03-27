Virus hits Henry Co.

On Friday afternoon the Henry County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that two Henry County residents have now tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The first positive case is a female in her 20s and the second case is a male in his 60s. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any additional information regarding these cases. Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts.

“The Henry County Health Department is following all the of guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health, and taking all the necessary precautions with these cases,” said Duane Stevens, Pubic Health Administrator of the Henry County Health Department. “Our staff is working to identify, investigate, and actively monitor individuals who were in close contact with the patients. We understand this development causes heightened concern; however, the health and safety of our residents is our highest priority.”

Residents are encouraged to be vigilant and continue to take preventative actions to prevent the spread of illness. Everyone has a role to play in staying healthy and keeping others healthy. Remember the 3 C’s – clean, cover, contain.

The health department encourages residents to stay informed on the evolving situation. Additional cases are expected and residents should take steps now to reduce the impact this will have on their daily lives. It is very important for the public to implement social distancing to limit the spread of this virus. Social distancing means putting distance between yourself and others, and staying home as much as possible. Be mindful of those who are at a greater risk for contracting this virus, including older adults and those with certain health conditions.

Clean

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Cover

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If no tissue is available, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands.

Contain

Stay home when you are sick. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Social distancing:

Stay home when you are sick Avoid mass gathering and large crowds (avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people) Limit the amount of time spent in the community (all non-essential activities need to be avoided) If you must pick up prescriptions or groceries, use caution and keep a 6ft distance from others. Work from home as much as possible

All of these measures will help reduce the number of people who become sick at any given time and the possibility of exhausting our health care resources.

Most healthy people who get the virus will have mild symptoms. It is important we do not overwhelm our healthcare systems, as most people can recover at home.

If you think you have COVID-19 and your illness is mild, and you are not older or with an underlying health condition of concern, you do not need to see your doctor and you do not need to get tested. This is because getting tested will not change how your doctor will take care of you. If you do not feel better in three to four days, call your provider. If you have a respiratory illness, stay home for 7 days after your symptoms started and for 3 days after your fever has stopped without the use of fever-reducing drugs, and your cough or sore throat symptoms have improved (whichever is longer) Limit your contact with others in your household Rest and stay hydrated Wash your hands frequently Clean all common surfaces often

For those whose symptoms become worse (shortness of breath), CALL your healthcare provider. They will direct you to where you should be evaluated and decide if testing is needed.

Get the latest guidance for school, employers and community preparedness by visiting Preventing COVID-19 Spread in Communities or by visiting the Health Department’s website at www.henrystarkhealth.com. For general questions about COVID-19, call the IDPH hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Virus hits Henry Co.





Staff report

