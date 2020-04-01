HOLLAND, MICHIGAN-Daunie D. Ayers/Taylor (nee Hawks), age 100, died Friday, March 27, 2020, in Holland, Michigan. She was born Nov. 15, 1919, in Kilbourne, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Edward C. Ayers in 1961; and John M. Taylor in 2007. She was also preceded in death in 2012 by her son Mark Hawks Ayers.

Daunie is survived by her son Edward Kent Ayers (Sandra), Douglas, Michigan and daughter-in-law Deborah Ayers. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jon Jay Ayers (Molly), Edward Justin Ayers (Tracy), Aimee Ayers Mansfield, Tami Subyantoro (Fery) and Michelle Leeanne Rautio-Sloan and several great-grandchildren.

Daunie was the daughter of Lloyd Cecil Hawks and Lillian Bea (Ash) Hawks and the sister of Arah Io (Hawks) Buchanan and Sybil Cecil (Hawks) Fournier all deceased.

Daunie lived in St. David, Illinois, for many years before moving to Holland, Michigan.

No services are planned at this time. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Ayers/Taylor family.