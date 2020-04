CANTON-According to Canton Township Assessor, Steven G. DeRenzy, the Office of the Canton Township Assessor is now closed to the public until further notice. Staff will be on duty to answer calls.

The forms for exemptions are on the Fulton County website (www.fultonco.org) or if you have any questions, you can call the office at 309-647-0872.

DeRenzy noted in a release, “We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and hope that we will have normal office routine soon.”