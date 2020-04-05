New case of COVID-19 in Livingston County

A woman in her 50s has become the seventh novel coronavirus patient for Livingston County, according to a press release from the Livingston County Health Department.

The health department was notified of the woman's situation on Sunday. She is recovering in isolation at home, the report stated. This makes her the fourth person of the seven to be at home. Two others are hospitalized at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac and one is hospitalized in another county.

The sixth positive case was made known to the county board at its special meeting last Thursday, and then the LCHD released that information later in the evening.