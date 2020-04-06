As of Monday morning, Jasper County had three confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease, Jasper County Health Department Administrator Deborah Riddle reported.

A man in his fifties, a woman in her 90s and a female in her 80s are under isolation and the local health department was actively monitoring their progress. COVID-19 tests of other individuals relating to Jasper County have shown 10 negative results and three results were pending on Sunday, Riddle stated in a Monday morning press release. Those results are based on state-approved testing or known private labs.

All three cases are under investigation to identify anyone who had contact with the victims before they tested positive for the virus. If you have been in contact, you will receive a call from the Health Department. If contacted by public health officials, please respond as quickly as possible.

The investigation may place some individuals on home quarantine if they had significant exposure. Those individuals may not have any symptoms linked to the disease. They will be quarantined until the symptoms develop and pass without posing risk to others.

If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for further guidance. Continue washing your hands frequently, practicing social distancing, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and following the Governor’s orders to shelter in place.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Sunday there were 11,256 coronavirus cases in Illinois and 274 have died from the deadly virus. In four days, the number of new cases in Illinois increased by 4,276. There had been 58,983 COVID-19 tests conducted by Sunday across the state. The disease has spread to 71 counties, including bordering Effingham, Cumberland, Clark and Crawford counties.

The Health Department understands there is a high demand for information. Riddle said they want to provide as much information as possible, but JCHD’s top priority is investigating all cases and protecting patient confidentiality. Riddle said they are sharing as much information as we can as soon as they can. For more information, visit the Jasper County Health Department Facebook page. This newspaper will offer updates on its website and Facebook page when necessary.